With family bragging rights on the line, Seyddrick Lakalaka looks forward to Saturday’s SDSU-UH game

Family bragging rights will be on the line once again when Seyddrick Lakalaka and San Diego State host Hawaii this weekend.
Lakalaka is the youngest of three brothers. Steven Lakalaka was a running back for Hawaii from 2012 to 2016, while Ronley Lakalaka was a linebacker at San Diego State from 2015 to 2018. Although the Aztecs are 21-11-2 in all-time matchups against the Rainbow Warriors, the ‘Bows have won two years in a row against SDSU.
“My brother’s always supporting Hawaii and Ronley’s always supporting us. We always bash each other and it’s good, it’s fun,” Seyddrick Lakalaka told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I put my voice in here and there but I try to let the action speak for itself. It’s always a good game against Hawaii. We’re always coming out ready to battle and it’s gonna be good.”
After playing primarily on special teams his first two seasons at SDSU, Seyddrick Lakalaka has seen an increased role at linebacker this season, logging 12 total tackles through three games. Saturday’s game is crucial for both teams, as the winner puts themselves back in the Mountain West hunt, while the loser will face an uphill battle to get one of the two spots in the conference championship game.
On top of all the film he’s watched, Lakalaka will head into Saturday’s showdown with ample knowledge of Hawaii quarterback Cehvan Cordeiro. The two trained together during the offseason.
“Chev is a great player,” Lakalaka said of Cordeiro. “Over the break, I actually trained with him and got to know him and he’s a hard worker, great player, very smart. He’s very athletic and it’s gonna be a good one.”