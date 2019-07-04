With eight for Class of 2020 already committed to FBS, Saint Louis solidifies reputation as ‘national power’

With Saint Louis speedster receiver Roman Wilson announcing his commitment to Michigan on Tuesday, the Crusaders took their commitment total for the class of 2020 to eight.

SAINT LOUIS 2020 COMMITMENTS

Jordan Botelho, LB – Notre Dame

Nick Herbig, LB – Wisconsin

Roman Wilson, WR – Michigan

Stanley Mckenzie, DL – California

Matt Sykes, WR – UCLA

Kamo’i Latu, DB – Utah

Kaiser Cambra-Cho, DB – Army

Lawai’alani Brown, LB – Central Michigan

Already considered a dynasty in Hawaii, the three-time defending state champions are making big waves nationally as a powerhouse program in the recruiting world.

According to 247 Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo, the Crusaders who are far from a new kid on the bock in regards to being put under the spotlight with the likes of Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa as graduates, the program is gaining traction as one of the top football factories in the country.

“Without a doubt, they are a regional power. When you think of the St. John Boscoe’s, the Mater Dei’s in California, De La Salle up in the north area, Bishop Gorman, obviously in Nevada who is going to play Saint Louis next month, but I think now Saint Louis has that reputation nationally,” Angulo told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“That roster is so deep with talent. We talk about Herbig, we talk about Botelho, there’s four or five other linebackers in that same group that are going to play division-1 big time power-five football, so without a doubt, now Saint Louis is one of those schools like I mentioned with the other ones out west where coaches are making sure it’s going to be a priority stop during the evaluation period, during the season, and then right up leading up to national signing day.”

As mentioned by Angulo, the Crusaders will have a chance to make a national statement on the football field this season, with an August 30 showdown in Las Vegas against multiple time national champion Bishop Gorman.

First up for the Crusaders, who will bring a 26-game winning streak that dates back to 2016, is a season opening matchup at Kapolei on August 15.