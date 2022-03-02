Mililani Soccer star Max Scott was first diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was ten years old. He hasn’t let his disease derail him from achieving his goals of playing college soccer, signing to play for California Lutheran University. Now with his new good girl pup Ruby, Max is ready to bring the first state championship to the Trojans since 2015 before he heads to southern California next fall.

Mililani begins it’s quest for the Koa Trophy tomorrow afternoon at 3 pm versus Kaiser. More info on the HHSAA boys soccer state tournament can be found here.