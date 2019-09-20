With a return to the Olympics in her sights, April Ross looks to defend Hawaii Open title

With the AVP Tour in town for the second annual Hawaii Open, comes some of the elite volleyball players in the world. One of those players is Olympian April Ross.

Ross, and partner Alix Klineman are the defending champions of the Hawaii Open and come into this year’s tournament as the top seed.

“We’re super fired up to come in and defend our title from last year,” said Ross. “It’s our last tournament of the season. We’re not playing anymore international or anything. So we’d love to go out on top. We had an event in Rome two weekends ago, and we ended up taking a little vacation time after that and not training. So we went home and trained for a few days really hard. We’re hoping we’re on our A-game coming into Hawaii. We’d really like to win this one.”

Ross is a two-time Olympic medalist, one silver and one bronze. She and Klineman are at the top of the United States Olympic qualification standings. Ross thinks about Tokyo 2020 every day.

“It’s huge,” said Ross. “I think going to the Olympics in itself is a huge, huge honor and really tough to do. Getting on the podium is a dream come true. To do it twice is amazing but I still really, really want that gold. I feel like Alex and I are poised to make a run at it come Tokyo. I’m just as confident, if not more confident as I have been for past Olympics.”

Ross/Klineman play their first match this weekend on Friday at 9:15am on Court one at Fort DeRussy beach. Admission is free for the entire event Friday-Sunday.