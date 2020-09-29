With 2020 season in sight, Hawaii football ramps up intensity

After multiple false starts, the 2020 season is starting to feel real for the University of Hawaii football team. Even if the Rainbow Warriors don’t know who or where they’re playing on Oct. 24, the team has already held a handful of practices in Manoa.

“Our guys have had a great attitude, working extremely hard and we’ve been working really frantically because our whole philosophy of winning and being successful and being disciplined, we kind of need to practice to do that and compete. Each day has got that but we’re better today than we were yesterday,” new UH head coach Todd Graham told the media in a Tuesday conference call. “It’s been very competitive back and forth on offense and defense. I’m very pleased with our guys. They’re working hard. These guys are really close. I think they have a strong brotherhood and I think that helps tremendously. I feel good about those first four days obviously. I’d love to have more practice but we’re definitely getting better every day.”

The wait is almost over for Graham, who hasn’t coached a game since 2017 at Arizona State. As if two full seasons weren’t enough, the pandemic has extended his Hawaii debut even further.

“It was miserable. My wife was pretty adamant the first year that we’ve been doing this for 30 years, let’s take the year off. Then we go the second year, only really apply for three jobs and it doesn’t work out. I’m consulting here and consulting there, just not coaching on the grass,” Graham said of his 2018-2019 coaching hiatus. “Then taking this job, enthusiasm we have for being here, we’re feeling good about the situation that we inherited and the players in the program. To have that taken away was tough. It was a kick in the gut for spring, then I really thought we’d play in the fall. I love practice and I love coaching, I’ve been making the most of it.

“I’m flying around every single rep, love being on that grass and coaching and teaching and impacting young people. I’m not lying to you, I was pretty frustrated. Just like everybody else, it’s a very tough and difficult time with coronavirus but I was getting pretty sick of the coronavirus. Hopefully we have a vaccine soon and we can get that past us because I never want to go through something like that again because you get excited and it goes down, you get excited and it goes down again. I’m blessed and I’m excited to coach these kids.”

Graham’s arrival in Manoa was preceded by Nick Rolovich’s departure to Washington State. The Graham era also brings a coaching staff that’s mostly new, save for two holdovers from the Rolovich staff in co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jacob Yoro, and recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks coach Abe Elimimian.

With new coordinators on each side of the ball in GJ Kinne (offense) and Victor Santa Cruz (defense), senior defensive back Eugene Ford has noted the intensity and attention to detail in practices, comparing it to an NFL environment.

Big take away from @HawaiiFootball 1st presser of the year. Coach Graham is expecting “Championship level” effort every play, every practice. DB Eugene Ford reenforces that by saying it feels like NFL type attention to details during practice. — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) September 29, 2020

“We take it one step closer every day and the intensity level is higher than it’s ever been than the past three years I’ve been here,” Ford said. “We’re learning a lot, we’re moving around, flying around. The competition is skyrocketing. I love it.”

A culture change Graham has already instilled in the team is the ‘TTH’ mantra, which has been seen on the shirts of players during practices and workouts.

“’Tougher Than Hell’. You gotta be tougher than hell,” Ford explained. “That one percent. We’re gonna do what other people have not done. Whether it’s running to the ball or every little detail, giving that one percent. Did you give it you all on that one play? Every play.”

One of things that was unlikely to be affected before the coaching change was the status of Chevan Cordeiro as the starter at quarterback due to Cole McDonald declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft prior to Nick Rolovich’s departure to Pullman. However, Graham took it a step further on Tuesday, calling Cordeiro the team’s leader and not just its quarterback.

“He’s our quarterback. No ifs, ands, buts about it. I think he’s the leader of our team. I like the fact that he doesn’t say much. He just goes out there and leads by example,” Graham said. “I’ve got a lot of belief in his already because of his character. He’s got a lot to learn.

“I stood him up in front of the team the other day and said, ‘That’s our guy. That’s our quarterback.’ He knows we believe in him. That don’t mean there’s not competition. I feel that good about him right now and I think that helps us too. We go into camp, we know exactly who our leader is and what we’re doing. I think that’s been a big positive for us in a positive situation.”

‘He’s our quarterback. He’s the leader of our team’ – @HawaiiFootball head coach Todd Graham makes it very clear that the Rainbow Warriors offense will be powered behind the arm and legs of @StLouisHawaii grad Chevan Cordeiro #HawaiiFB #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/18C5QViwfO — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) September 29, 2020

Placing that type of responsibility on a redshirt sophomore could have been daunting, especially considering that Cordeiro did not start at Saint Louis until he was a senior. But the even-keeled Cordeiro appears to take the role in stride, not allowing it to change who he is.

“It doesn’t really change anything. Even last year or the year before when I came in, just having that mindset that I’m the starter, practicing like I’m the starter,” Cordeiro said.

“I’m more of a lead by example guy but right now, I’m working on my vocal skills. I just want to lead by example and do things the right way.”