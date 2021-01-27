With 2020 in rearview mirror, Nito Boxing already enjoying big year

Hindsight is 2020 for Carlos “Nito” Tangaro and Nito Boxing. Despite the things that were supposed to come into fruition last year but didn’t, 2021 has already been special for Tangaro and his team.

Tangaro, a former professional boxer turned trainer, had two of his fighters, Asa Stevens and Dalis Kaleiopu, turn professional by signing with Golden Boy Promotions last February. As the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world in the months that followed, neither made their pro debuts as planned.

Then on Jan. 2, Stevens won his professional debut via unanimous decision against Francisco Bonilla in Dallas. On Feb. 13, Kaleiopu is set to face Eduardo Sanchez in a four-round lightweight fight at the Fantasy Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

“I’m very excited, very happy because 2020 was pretty rough,” Tangaro told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “We didn’t know when the boys’ careers was gonna start. Now, it’s all coming in and Asa set the tone and now Dalis gotta go out there and perform. We’re just excited, exciting times, but a lot of hard work ahead of us.”

Stevens and Kaleiopu are both following Tangaro’s footsteps in signing with Golden Boy. The iconic boxing promotion, run by boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, signed Tangaro during his days as a boxer. Nowadays, Tangaro is dedicated to grooming the next generation of Hawaii fighters.

“With the boys, with Dalis and Asa, they’re really putting a light out here for the up-and-comers coming up. We got a lot of offers for my other boys, too, KJ (Waialae) and Noah (Timoteo), Bree (Locquiao) also but the stars are aligning and we’re really gonna shed some light on Hawaii boxing and I think it’s our turn now,” the 34-year-old Tangaro said. “It’s our turn to show what Hawaii’s really about and put it on the big stage and we’re really excited and just grateful for the opportunities that everything’s happening with the boys and I’m grateful. It’s an exciting time and I can’t even explain it.”

Tangaro’s work goes beyond the boxing ring. Following Max Holloway’s virtuoso MMA performance in a UFC win over Calvin Kattar on Jan. 16, the fellow Waianae native made sure to pay homage to Tangaro and his team in the post-fight press conference.

“I spar with some kids back in my hometown, they’re all from Waianae. They’re up-and-coming. My cousins, Nito Boxing, Asa Stevens, Dalis, KJ Waialae, these are the names you’re gonna remember because these guys is coming,” Holloway said.

The unsolicited praise was certainly appreciated by Tangaro, who concurs that Holloway is the best boxer in the UFC. Ever since Holloway made that declaration in the fifth round of the Kattar fight, other UFC fighters, such as Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, have spoken out to stake their claim.

“Man, it was really surreal. But we’re really close with Max, me and all the boys because when Max is not in his camp, he’s usually at my gym,” Tangaro said. “He’s very close with all the boys, too. We watch Max, we watch Max boxing. Max really is the best boxer in the UFC. But we all knew that, we’ve seen it. Max put in work with Dalis, Asa, KJ and really, really high technical rounds and the boys are really, really skilled in boxing and it was really surreal.

“We never approach Max with, ‘Shout us out,’ do anything like that, we never do. It’s all love. (The shoutout) was genuine, that’s what really made it feel good for us because it was real genuine. Max really didn’t have to do that at all and he did it. It’s always love, man. Max had the boys smiling from ear to ear this past week.”

Regardless of what the future holds for Tangaro’s fighters, he will certainly remain active. On Jan. 11, Nito Boxing Kahala opened its doors to boxers of all levels and skillsets. There are currently 100 slots open for now due to the nature of the ongoing pandemic, but they remain in high demand. More information can be found here.

Every time Tangaro steps foot in his gym, it serves as a reminder of how far he’s come.

“It was really surreal. I had moments to myself, I shed some tears my myself because it was just something that, I dreamed about a lot of this happening and I know if we could just stay the course, then all of this will pan out. Words can’t even describe,” Tangaro said. “I grew up, I used to do construction jobs with my dad on that side and I would always see and be astounded by how everybody lived because our problems on Waianae was way different. The way that people live out there, I just wanted to be a part of that community one day. To see it all come full circle and to actually own a business there and to just bring my name and my beliefs and my boxing to Kahala, it’s just surreal. Words can’t describe it. It was a really good moment for me and my team because we seen this all coming. Even when it happened, we couldn’t believe it. And Kahala’s been treating me really, really good. I love the people out there, the community out there is great. They really love boxing too.

“I hope it’s an escape from their troubles or their everyday lives because you know me, I grew up in a rough household and there were days where I didn’t want to be at home but I got to go to the gym. For those two hours I was at the gym, nothing else mattered. It always rejuvenated me to go home and understanding that life’s gonna be always good if I always had that outlet. I had that gym to take my mind off of things so that’s what I’m hoping with that gym out there — an escape for people to learn something new, get into shape and just escape everyday life and have a good time getting healthy. No matter what they’re going through, if they had a rough day, when they come and hit the bag, everything will go away when they come in and they’ll leave the door with a better attitude. Positivity, that’s what I’m trying to bring out there.”