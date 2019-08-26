Williams’ extra-effort play goes viral, gets recognition from programs around the country

The Rainbow Warrior football team put the nation on notice with an electrifying 45-38 victory over Arizona Saturday night. But perhaps more impressively, the nation took notice of Hawaii’s Manly Williams.

Williams, also known as “Pumba” by his teammates and coaches, displayed extraordinary hustle on the final play of the game against the Wildcats, helping tackle Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate at the one-yard line.

The hustle Williams displayed made its rounds on social media over the weekend. But now, his effort is making into film sessions across the country.

Khalil Tate comes up less than a yard short of a game-tying TD as time expires. @HawaiiFootball squeezes out the 45-38 victory. 👀



WHAT A GAME! WHAT A START TO THE CFB SEASON!#CFBonCBS pic.twitter.com/yhXPySr4I4 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 25, 2019

From coast to coast, collegiate and professional football teams are using Williams’ highlight as an example to their players to never give up on a play.

“I love that Hawaii game. I wasn’t awake, but I saw it the next day,” Ssaid Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, per Greenville News. “I just showed one play. It was the last play … There’s no way on Earth that D-tackle is going to make that play. He can’t catch that guy, but because he was busting it, giving everything he had, and all of a sudden (Tate) had to cut back, and he was there. If he’s not giving that type of relentless effort, they lose the game. I love coaching off stuff like that with my team.”

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield saw Williams’ play online and was blown away by the Hawaii defensive lineman.

“I think I saw it on Twitter,” Satterfield said, per the Courier Journal. “… So I put it on and, man, that was awesome what that kid did, the way he played.’’

Satterfield reportedly planned to show the clip to his players today.

“We reinforce it every day,” Satterfield said. “We want to be an effort-based program. Every play, every snap. When we don’t practice that way, we point it out every single day. To me, that’s how we prepare.”

Every football coach should be showing this play to their teams this week. #49 rushes the QB, doesn’t make the play, but never quits pursuing the QB and makes the game saving tackle at the 1 yds line https://t.co/hpqsIsm7Gn — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) August 25, 2019

Quick shout out to Hawaii DL No. 49 Manly Williams (yes, Manly Williams). Didn’t notice it live, but on rewatch saw him force Tate out of the pocket, and then chase him down roughly 50 yards to make the tackle at the 1 to seal the win. What a damn play.pic.twitter.com/lD3HTNISDT — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) August 25, 2019

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit also joined in on the fun.

In a weekend of some sloppy college football how bout DT #49 Manly Williams extra effort to secure the win for Hawaii in the last play of the game?!?

Never know if you’re effort will be THE DIFFERENCE. 40 yards downfield he makes the last!

GREAT JOB Manly for not giving up! https://t.co/fzCCXK7Wyf — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 25, 2019

Hawaii defensive coordinator Corey Batoon told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that the San Francisco 49ers and Georgia Bulldogs also showed Williams’ play to their respective players.