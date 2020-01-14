Wild Monday solidifies Jayden de Laura’s commitment to Washington State

So much can change in just a few hours.

When KHON2 spoke to Jayden de Laura on Monday afternoon, the Saint Louis senior quarterback was unsure about what the future held for him at Washington State, being that Mike Leach resigned to become the head coach at Mississippi State just days before.

On Monday night, it was announced that Nick Rolovich was leaving his post at Hawaii to become the next head coach at Wazzu. De Laura found out just about the same time as everyone else. He was participating in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl draft party when he found out.

“I checked my phone after the draft party. My phone was blowing up from my dad, my mom, my auntie them and then I seen the news on Twitter,” de Laura said. “That’s how I found out.”

The run and shoot offense that Rolovich is likely to bring the Palouse is similar the system de Laura mastered at Saint Louis.

In his two years as the Crusaders’ starting quarterback, he threw for 50 touchdowns and 6,093 yards, leading the team to two straight state titles and a 22-1 overall mark.

“He was the first one to offer me my sophomore year before I started playing,” de Laura said of Rolovich. “It’s kind of good and he was really recruiting me hard. It’s great to be playing for him now.”

Rolovich was the first coach to offer de Laura a scholarship, back when de Laura had yet to start a game at Saint Louis.

Monday started with de Laura being unsure if he’d wind up enrolling at Washington State. It ended with him having no doubt.

“I’m pumped. It’s the exact same offense we ran in high school, stuff I’m (familiar) with,” he said. “Just can’t wait to get out there.”