Michelle Wie West playing in what she says will be the final pro event of her career, opened the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach with a 7-over-79 on Thursday.

The Punahou graduate who has not played fulltime on the LPGA tour since 2018 started her round on the back nine and made a triple bogey on the par-5 18th hole. The 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion finished with four bogeys and no birdies.

Barring an incredible second round, Wie West could be playing her final round of competitive golf on Friday ahead of the weekend cut.

Wie West entered the tournament as a five-time champion on tour with the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open being her lone major tournament title.

Three other Hawaii High School graduates are also in the field at Pebble Beach.

Marissa Chow (Punahou)

Allisen Corpuz (Punahou)

Alysha Mae Mateo (Maryknoll)

Their scores will be posted upon completion of the opening round.