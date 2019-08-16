White: Holloway vs. Volkanovski ‘not happening’ at UFC 243 in Australia

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski won’t be happening at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia, according to UFC president Dana White.

In an interview with Submission Radio, White was asked about the status of a potential co-main event at UFC 243 between Holloway, the organization’s 145-pound champion, against Volkanovski, the division’s No. 1 contender.

“Yeah, no, that’s not happening,” White said. “I don’t think that Max could turn around and cut the weight again that fast … I don’t want to put him in that type of situation.”

The PPV card takes place in Australia on October 5th with middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defending his title against interim 185-pound champion, Israel Adesanya.

The turnaround would be another quick one for the Waianae native, who just recently defended his featherweight strap in July in a five round fight against Frankie Edgar. Holloway has fought three times in the past eight months, totaling 14 rounds of Octagon time.