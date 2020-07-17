West Coast Conference announces delay to fall competition in all sports until late September

The West Coast Conference will delay the start of fall competition in all sports until Sept. 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league said Thursday that the affected sports are cross country, soccer and volleyball. The decision doesn’t apply to sports which aren’t sponsored by the league, including BYU and University of San Diego football.

Over the last two seasons the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team has played matches against WCC members San Diego, Gonzaga and Portland in their non-conference season. To this point UH has not released a schedule for the 2020 season which typically begins in the last week of August, however with today’s news regarding the WCC and the Southeastern Conference announcing a similar plan earlier this week it would appear that finding teams would be difficult.

The Big West Conference has yet to announce a decision regarding fall sports.

As part of Thursday’s announcement, the WCC declared that training and practices can be conducted at the discretion of each school despite the pushing back of competition.

Sports that are played in the spring won’t participate in any fall competition before Sept. 24, which includes baseball, beach volleyball, golf, rowing, softball and tennis.

Men’s and women’s basketball, which are scheduled to start Nov. 10, aren’t affected.