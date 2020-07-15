‘We’re sitting on pins and needles’, Wahine Soccer’s Michele Nagamine awaits Big West decision ahead of schedule that has already taken a ‘massive hit’

Questions remain running rampant regarding the fall future for University of Hawaii Athletics.

On Monday, Governor David Ige announced a delay on the pre testing travel program until September 1st putting in doubt August match-ups against out of state opponents.

Typically, the Rainbow Wahine soccer team would be first to see action for the UH athletics calendar sometime in the third week of August in most seasons, but according to head coach Michele Nagamine that appears to be very much in doubt.

“Our schedule has taken a massive hit. With the Patriot League canceling all of their travel and the SEC not being able to play until after August 31, there’s a lot of schools who were planning to come to Hawaii, and then we were supposed to go to Texas A&M and North Texas as our non conference road trips,” Nagamine told KHON2 Sports Reporter Alan Hoshida on Tuesday.

“We’re first out of the gate but we really don’t know if we’re going to get out of the gate.”

Rumors began circling on social media Tuesday morning of a potential pending announcement by the Big West Conference regarding the fall sports season, and although Nagamine has not been told anything definitive, she is expecting that decisions will be made soon.

“It could just be that we have an abbreviated season where we just do conference play. I think the Cal State schools are meeting this week. The Big West is going to be making decisions shortly, so we’re all kind of just on pins and needles,” said Nagamine. “We’re just hoping that we have a Big West Conference season.”

For the time being, the team has implemented quarantines for returning players with coaches assigning workouts that can be from home, as the squad that is coming off of a 4-1-3 conference campaign continues to prepare for a hopeful season ahead.

“We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing until somebody tells us to stop doing what we’re doing. So that’s kind of the game plan. The kids have questions every single day and we do our best to try and answer them with the information that we do have but unfortunately so much is out of our control.”