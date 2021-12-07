‘We’re listening, we’re learning’, Hawai’i head football coach Todd Graham addresses recent complaints by players

The unwanted spotlight is shining bright on the University of Hawaii football team where nearly a week after players publicly declared their displeasure for head coach Todd Graham’s coaching style, national publications are bringing attention to the despair.

Following the announced departures of quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and three other primary starters, a handful of Rainbow Warriors via social media platforms expressed frustrations with the program. Citing a lack of team morale stemming from accused verbal mistreatment and absence of team building activities. Complains that were provided anonymously by players to the SFGate.com which was later picked up by outlets such as Yahoo, AOL, and the Sporting News.

Last Friday, when asked about the situation, Graham said that he did not see an issue with the locker room and that he is confident that things are being done the right way.

As the conversation continued, Graham on Tuesday acknowledged that improvements must be made.

“Obviously, everyone can learn,” Graham said. “Everyone can get better. You take ownership. We’re listening. We’re learning. And we’re communicating.”

The Rainbow Warriors, who have a Mountain West Conference leading nine players in the transfer portal still have a game to prepare for as UH will face Memphis on the 19th Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The game will be televised on ESPN.

“The bottom line is we try to do things the right way,” Graham said. “Part of that is, you know, you’ve got to have discipline with what you’re doing, structure, and those type of things. All you can do is take ownership and learn and listen and get better. Obviously, I can’t meet with 125 people,” Graham said. “But each one of our coaches is meeting with each one of them, and make sure we’re listening, and make sure that we’re learning, and getting better at what we’re doing.”