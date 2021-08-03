‘We’re just hoping to get to play’, Anxiety rises for Pearl City as opening weekend of Hawaii prep football approaches with multiple games cancelled

The highly anticipated opening weekend of the Hawaii High School Football schedule continues to be affected by rising COVID-19 cases on Oahu as two more of the eight originally slated games for this weekend have been cancelled.

Late on Monday night it was confirmed by OIA football coordinator Harold Tanaka that the Campbell at Waipahu and Aiea at Leilehua matchups were taken off the schedule. According to multiple sources, the cancellations stemmed from positive cases within unspecified teams.

This past weekend, it was reported that the Kamehameha and Mililani opener was scratched as well. That decision came prior to Monday’s announcement that all student-athletes at Kamehameha must be vaccinated in order to participate.

As it stands, five games remain for opening weekend, including Pearl City at Moanalua on Saturday. A game that the Chargers are anxiously awaiting having not played in a game since beating Waialua 29-26 on October 12, 2019.

“I think we’re very excited. Especially because we cancelled our scrimmage against Waipahu so this is basically like our first game,” Chargers head coach Robin Kami told KHON2 Sports reporter Alan Hoshida. “So, under the lights, the referees, the whistle blowing, the time ticking. Coaches are just sending out plays, I think there’s going to be a lot of butterflies out there for the first time for a lot of the players that never did play varsity these last two years so it’s going to be a very exciting game this week.”

In 2019, now senior defensive back Mark Moreno was a sophomore where he played sparingly at the varsity level. After sitting out all of 2020 and working out with the motivation of once again taking the field before his prep career comes to an end, this weekend means much more to him than just playing a game.

“I’m just grateful to be playing this season. I think we’re ready. Everybody has been working hard for the past few months. We’re just hoping to get to play.”

Kickoff between the Chargers and Moanalua in Salt Lake is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 pm and will be televised on Spectrum OC 16.

WEEK 1 SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 6

Punahou @ Kailua – 7:00 pm

Castle @ Kapolei – 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 7

Kaiser @ Iolani – 3:00 pm – LIVE STREAM LINK

Pearl City @ Moanalua – 7:00 pm (Televised on Spectrum OC16)

Damien @ Radford – 6:00 pm

* Live Stream links will be provided when available