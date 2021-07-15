‘We’re coming to dog pile in front of 4-5 thousand large’, After entering transfer portal, Scotty Scott decides to return to the University of Hawaii baseball team

The University of Hawaii baseball team landed a proven player from the transfer portal on Thursday and he won’t even need to change lockers for the upcoming season.

Junior outfielder Scotty Scott announced that he will return to the University of Hawaii, two months after entering his intention to transfer.

The Texas native who hit a career high .297 with 9 doubles in 2021 says that under new head coach Rich Hill, he’s inspired to make a run at the postseason.

“I wanted to go somewhere that had the intentions on winning a national championship and had the commitment to their players to win a national championship. Basically, just a winning culture and I didn’t feel like we had that,” Scott told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “I kept my options open and looked around and was recruited by a lot of really good schools but at the end of the day, coach Rich Hill has done a really awesome job at bringing in such a great culture immediately and with some of the transfer guys that we’ve got, I feel like Hawaii is a place to win. A place where we can go in and get after it and I never wanted to leave. Hawaii is a second home to me. I wanted to stay and coach Hill made that really easy for me.”

As a freshman in 2019, Scott was named a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American and Big West Freshman Field Player of the Year after hitting leadoff in all 50 games, tied for the team lead with 17 multi-hit games while also posting a team highs for triples (4), walks (25), stolen bases (6-for-10) and runs scored (36).

“We’re coming to dog-pile in front of 4-5 thousand large at the Les and at the end of the day that’s what it’s all about.”

In his time at UH, Scott has also made an impact on the island baseball community as a youth coach, serving as an assistant with the Pono Baseball Club. His involvement with the team and especially the young players played a big role in his re-recruitment to the Rainbows.

“Every time I step on that field with Hawaii across my chest or on my head, I understand that I’m representing something bigger than me. I’m representing the whole state of Hawaii, but whenever I can look up and see the kids that I coach up in the stands, I know how much it means to them. It’s that little bit of extra motivation that you need to hustle on or off the lines or maybe you hustle from the dugout to your position instead of just between the lines or you’re picking up your trash. You’re doing everything right because you do have others that look up to you and sometimes when you’re in the moment and you’re playing in the game it can be easy to forget that but when you’re a part of something bigger like the Hawaiian culture and especially the boys I work with with Pono Hawaii Baseball, it definitely serves as a nice reminder.”

Over the last week, UH has brought in multiple players from the transfer portal from Power-5 programs with the commitments of Jordan Donahue (Oregon State), Kyson Donahue (Arizona), and Andy Asher (Georgia Tech). According to Scott, be on the lookout for more ‘awesome’ additions in the weeks to come.