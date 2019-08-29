‘We scheduled this game for a reason’: Mililani looks for revenge against Liberty

Tomorrow night at Aloha Stadium features the headliner of the Aloha Football Classic. Saint Louis vs. Bishop Gorman, a nationally-ranked showdown between two of the country’s best high school football teams, is stealing all the headlines.

But just 15 miles away, there’s another Hawaii vs. Nevada clash going down at Kauinana Stadium between the No. 2 ranked Mililani Trojans and the No. 2 team out of the “Battle-Born” state, the Liberty Patriots.

Playing out of state opposition is nothing new for the Trojans, who have traveled three of the last four years to play top talent on the mainland, including a 20-15 loss in Henderson to Liberty.

“We scheduled this game for a reason,” said Mililani head coach Rod York. “We play top-tier teams so that we can compete against Saint Louis, Kahuku, Punahou, Kamehameha. And definitely Liberty is a team we wanted to challenge. We played them a couple of years ago, and now they’re coming down here.”

Mililani enters Friday night’s game with a chip on its shoulder. It’s another opportunity to prove that Hawaii high school football is just as good of a product as any other state.

“I went to go watch the game my eighth grade year when the old varsity team went to go play up in Vegas, so we’re kind of hungry for this game,” said defensive lineman Manu Penitani. “It means a lot to us, especially since we lost the first time around.”

Mililani vs. Liberty at kicks off at 7 p.m. HST at Kauinana Stadium. Back in Halawa, Saint Louis vs. Bishop Gorman is set for 7:30 p.m. Neither game is televised. For ticket and game information, click here.