The ILH Football schedule rolls on this weekend where the headliner on Friday night will pit Punahou against Saint Louis at Aloha Stadium.

Both teams will enter the game having lost their most recent outing the the red hot Warriors of Kamehameha who currently hold the lead in the ILH Open Division standings.

For the Crusaders, that recent loss was a monumental one as it had their 36 game winning streak against Hawaii opponents snapped. A run that dated all the way back to 2016.

“This group is a young group that really didn’t experience the kind of leadership we had from the past years,” said Crusaders head coach Ron Lee. “I’m beginning to see that after the defeat and I think we needed that. What I’m really especially excited about is to see how that translates in a game. We need a game, which is coming up Friday, but I like how we’ve adjusted. A lot more intensity in our practices, in eleven on elevens, our one-on-ones, that’s what we needed.”

One of the players anxious to return to the field to put that loss behind him is all-purpose back Trech Kekahuna. The senior has been impressive thus far with 432 yards of total offense with three touchdowns in as many games.

“As a team we needed that loss. After that Punahou game it felt like we had a chip on our shoulder, we felt like we was the best but you can’t always be like head high on top yourself, you got to always be better than yesterday and just keep pushing so I felt like we needed that loss just knowing that we got something to prove to the state,” said Kekahuna. “The team, we’re very excited because how we loss to Kamehameha so the team is very excited and ready to go.”

‘We needed that loss’, Four time defending state champion Saint Louis returns this weekend following first loss to Hawaii opponent since 2016 https://t.co/CXYqHfa0k5 @trechkekahuna @StLouisHawaii #Cover2 • https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/qKkidfvzC8 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) October 8, 2021

In the previous meeting between Saint Louis and Punahou, the Crusaders ran away in a 41-23 victory at Alexander Field, where Kekahuna scored three times with 342 yards of total offense.

Kickoff between the Crusaders and Buffanblu is scheduled for 730pm at Aloha Stadium. No fans are allowed but the game will be televised on Spectrum OC16.