‘We feel really good about it’, Rainbow Warrior Football adds seven to 2020 Recruiting Class

The University of Hawai’i football program added seven prospects during the regular signing period, Wednesday, extending the total for the Class of 2020 to 17. Among the seven signees include four junior college transfers and three prep standouts while wide receivers and defensive backs accounted for six of the seven.

“First of all, our staff of Abe (Elimimian), Jacob (Yoro), and recruiting coordinator Josh (Omura) did an unbelievable job with the transition and bridging everything together,” said head coach Tood Graham. “We had immediate needs, and we felt like we met those needs. We also wanted to make sure we signed quality and not quaintly. On top of it all, I’m extremely excited about who we signed locally both today and our class as a whole.”



The need for speed was evident in this year’s group. Ten of the 17 signees are either receivers (6) or defensive backs (4). The remaining include five linemen – three on defense and two on offense – one running back and one placekicker. Five of the signees are homegrown talent from the state of Hawai’i while three signees each lists hometowns in California and Texas, respectively.



Among Wednesday’s signees, the Rainbow Warriors inked two receivers from Texas high schools – Quinshone “Quin” Bright and Riley Wilson. Bright received more than 20 FBS offers, including many from Power 5 schools, out of Cedar Hill High School while Prestonwood Christian Academy’s Wilson received high praise, earning MVP honors at the prestigious The Opening Dallas.



UH’s secondary will get a huge boost from Wednesday’s signees. Cornerback Cameron Lockridge of Tampa, Fla., tallied four interceptions in his lone season at Reedley College in California. Cornerback Jalen Perdue spent two all-conference seasons at Antelope Valley College, where he recorded 21 pass breakups and three interceptions. Safety Logan Taylor is a hard-hitting defender from El Camino College, who initially played at Southern Utah as a freshman.



Sure-handed receiver Zion Bowens was a big play threat at Long Beach City College for two seasons, where he also returned kicks and punts. Offensive lineman Sergio Muasau earned first-team all-state honors as a senior from Mililani High School on O’ahu and joins his brother Darius in donning the green and white.

“We’re a lot better off than I thought we would be,” said Graham. “We went out and added some guys in the last few weeks I knew very well, and our staff knew well. When you take a job with two weeks left in recruiting, it’s a big challenge. But we went into those living rooms and projected who we are as people, showing them we’re genuine and honest. We did it the right way, and I feel pretty fortunate about what we accomplished.”

Class of 2020 Breakdown

Position – Wide Receiver: 6; Defensive Back: 4; Defensive Line: 3; Offensive Line: 2; Running Back 1; Specialist 1

School – High School: 10; Junior College: 6; College 1

Hometown – Hawai’i 5; California 3; Texas 3; Arizona 1; Florida 1; Georgia 1; Louisiana 1; Oklahoma 1; American Samoa 1



2020 Regular Signing Class

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown / Previous School Highlights Zion Bowens WR 6-1 200 Jr Long Beach, Calif. / Long Beach (Calif.) City College Video Quinshone “Quin” Bright WR 5-9 170 Fr Cedar Hill, Texas / Cedar Hill HS Video Cameron Lockridge DB 6-0 175 So Tampa, Fla. / Reedley (Calif.) College Video Sergio Muasau OL 6-0 315 Fr ‘Ewa Beach, O’ahu / Mililani HS Video Jalen Perdue DB 5-10 170 Jr Lancaster, Calif. / Antelope Valley (Calif.) College Video Logan Taylor DB 6-1 200 Jr Harbor City, Calif. / El Camino (Calif.) College Video Riley Wilson WR 6-1 180 Fr Prosper, Texas / Prestonwood Christian Academy Video

Zion Bowens | WR | Jr. | 6-1 | 200 | Long Beach, Calif. | Long Beach City College

Earned CCFCA Region III All-California team recognition as well as all-conference first-team honors as a sophomore at Long Beach City College…tallied a team-high 42 receptions for 675 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games played…scored a 42-yard touchdown in LBCC’s 20-16 win over Southwestern in the Southern California Bowl…also served as the team’s primary kickoff and punt returner…earned all-state honors as a punt returner…prepped at Long Beach Poly High School where he was a standout in both football and track…posted 35 catches for 612 yards and four touchdowns in football…named the Press Telegram’s Dream Team Athlete of the Year for the Poly track squad…a CIF champion in the 400-meters.



Quinshone “Quin” Bright | WR | Fr. | 5-9 | 170 | Cedar Hill, Texas | Cedar Hill HS

Starred for Cedar Hills High School in Texas…rated No. 141 prospect in the state of Texas and No. 65 “athlete” in the Class of 2020 by 247sports…as a senior, posted 62 catches for 1,021 yards and 10 touchdowns…averaged 16.5 yards per catch with a long of 73 yards…also rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown…a 7-6A all-district first-team pick at slot receiver..in three seasons at Cedar Hill, tallied 98 catches for 1,467 yards and 14 touchdowns…also saw time at running back during his sophomore and junior seasons, carrying the ball a combined 125 times for 710 yards and 12 touchdowns…averaged 5.7 yards per carry…also a member of the track team and can run the 40 in 4.5 seconds.



Cameron Lockridge | DB | So. | 6-0 | 175 | Tampa, Fla. | Reedley (Calif.) College

Played one season at Reedley College in California, played cornerback, nickelback and safety…tallied four interceptions and a team-high nine pass breakups…also registered 47 tackles and one tackle-for-loss…key member of Reedley secondary that allowed just 179.8 passing yards per game…part of a squad that finished the season 10-1, capped by a 23-14 win over NCFC American Title Game Championship…prepped at Robinson High School in Tampa, Fla…grandson of baseball great Ken Griffey Sr. and nephew of Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.



Sergio Muasau | OL | Fr. | 6-0 | 315 | ‘Ewa Beach, O’ahu | Mililani HS

Named to the ScoringLive All-Hawaii first team in each of his final two seasons for Mililani High School…also a two-time Honolulu Star-Advertiser all-state pick…named to the second team as a senior and third team as a junior…on the watch list for the Cover2 Kruetz Award, given to the state’s top offensive lineman…selected to play in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl…key cog on a Mililani squad that finished as state runner-up in 2018 and as a state semifinalists in 2019…younger brother of Rainbow Warrior linebacker Darius Muasau.



Jalen Perdue | DB | Jr. | 5-10 | 170 | Lancaster, Calif. | Antelope Valley College

Spent two years at Antelope Valley College…named first team all-conference as a sophomore…tallied a team-high three interceptions and 10 pass breakups, while adding 22 tackles…served as the team’s primary kickoff returner, averaging 25 yards per return…his lone punt return went for a 72-yard touchdown…earned second-team all-conference honors as a freshman…posted a team-high 11 pass breakups…also recorded one interception and 31 tackles..prepped at Antelope Valley High School, lining up at receiver and safety…also participated on the track team in high school, competing in the 100-meters and 200-meters.



Logan Taylor | DB | Jr. | 6-1 | 200 | Harbor City, Calif. | El Camino College

Appeared in all 11 games for El Camino College in California in 2019…served as a team captain…was a second-team all-SCFA National Division Central League pick at safety….second on the team with 65 tackles (44 solo, 21 assists)…also recorded 6.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception and two pass breakups…prior to El Camino, played at Southern Utah University…appeared in all 11 games for the Thunderbirds, recording 35 tackles (25 solo) and two pass breakups…season-high eight tackles in season finale versus Cal Poly…prepped at Narbonne High School in California…recorded 10 interceptions and 87 tackles as a senior…part of Narbonne squad that played Saint Louis School at Aloha Stadium in 2017…selected the Daily Breeze Newcomer of the Year as a freshman at South Torrance High.



Riley Wilson | WR | Fr. | 6-1 | 180 | Prosper, Texas | Prestonwood Christian Academy

Played both receiver and linebacker for Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas…a TAPPS all-district first-team and honorable mention all-state selection as a junior after tallying 645 receiving yards…had 26 catches for 433 yards and five touchdowns as a senior…season-long 69-yard touchdown reception versus Trinity Christian Academy…earned Regional MVP honors for the wide receiver/tight end position at The Opening Dallas in 2019…rated as No. 146 prospect in the state of Texas by MaxPreps.

