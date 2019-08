Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, receiver Cedric Byrd and safety Ikem Okeke each played a significant role in Hawaii’s 45-38 victory over Arizona Saturday night at Aloha Stadium.

From a game-changing interception, a clutch performance off the bench and a record-setting game, the three players spoke to the media about the team’s statement victory and what’s next for the program moving forward.

The full press conference can be seen in the video above.