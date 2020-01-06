WATCH: Throwback to 2016, when Tua Tagovailoa committed to Alabama in the KHON2 studio

On May 2, 2016 Tua Tagovailoa made his commitment to the University of Alabama at the KHON2 Studio with Sports Director Rob DeMello

Before Tua Tagovailoa became widely known on the American sports scene on a first-name basis, he was a junior at Saint Louis School and not quite sure where he’d end up spending his college years.

Even back then, Tagovailoa’s prodigious talent at quarterback was noticeable. Schools all over the country extended scholarship offers. Tagovailoa then narrowed the list down to six schools: Alabama, Hawaii, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC.

Tagovailoa made his decision live in the KHON2 studio to sports director Rob DeMello on May 2, 2016. The rest, as they say, is history.

Tagovailoa is currently mulling another decision on whether or not to return to Alabama for a senior season or declare for the NFL Draft. It will be announced on Monday morning at 7 a.m. HST.

For now, let’s take a look back to the decision that started his legendary college career in the video below: