WATCH: The unforgettable Sights & Sounds of Hawai’i Sports 2020

As another year comes to a close, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane as we reminisce on an unprecedented year of events that epitomizes the old adage that without rain there are no rainbows.

Per yearly tradition KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello presents the sights and sounds of Hawai’i Sports 2020.

KHON2.COM’s 20 MOST READ LOCAL SPORTS STORIES OF 2020 in order:

Marcus Mariota engaged, proposes to college sweetheart

Hawaii’s first world surfing champion Derek Ho passes away at 55

Despite Last Chance U fame, new Hawaii receiver Dior Scott remains unchanged

BREAKING: Nick Rolovich to become next head coach at Washington State

Michelle Wie West announces birth of daughter

Social media reacts to Max Holloway’s controversial UFC 251 featherweight title loss to Alexander Volkanovski

Former UH head coach Nick Rolovich responds to scrutiny after taped confersation with Washington State player surfaces

Kamehameha volleyball star Keonilei Akana granted release from USC

Former Punahou football star Brian Suite passes away at 28

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch hands out 200 Thanksgiving turkeys near Aloha Stadium

Former Hawaii coach Norm Chow goes viral during week five of XFL

Hawai’i quarterback Cole McDonald dazzles at NFL Scouting Combine

Hawai’i native Taulia Tagovailoa enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Marcus Mariota to sign with Las Vegas Raiders

Flyweight champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlance signs multi-year, multi-fight contract extension with Bellator MMA

BREAKING: Former Arizona State coach Todd Graham to become new Hawai’i head coach

Surfing legend John Shimooka passes away at 51

Marcus Mariota’s contract terms with Las Vegas Raiders revealed

Former ‘Bows head coach Nick Rolovich thanks Hawai’i in statement

Loss of Hilo’s Isi Holani felt far and wide as the former Kansas lineman will be remembered as a trail blazer for his family