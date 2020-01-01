WATCH: The iconic Sights and Sounds of Hawai’i Sports 2019

In the Hawaii sports world, the last 365 days will be remembered for world championships, historical comebacks, and heart-wrenching set backs.

Many claim that there is no pride, like Hawaii pride and the Aloha State backed it up in a big way.

Per KHON2 Sports New Years Eve tradition, Sports Director Rob DeMello produced a walk down memory lane with the iconic sights and sounds for an unforgettable 2019.

Unforgettable Sports Stories of 2019:

Rainbow Warrior football team completes 10 win season with epic win over BYU in Hawaii Bowl

Rainbow Warrior linebacker Scheyenne Sanitoa dies at 21

Tua Tagovailoa’s season cut short after season ending hip injury

Hilo wins state championship on 55 yard field goal in overtime

The Crusade continues, Saint Louis continues dynasty with fourth consecutive state title

‘National Treasure’, Kurt Suzuki hits goa head home run in Washington’s World Series run

UH Men’s Volleyball teams win first conference title, reaches National Championship match

Rainbow Wahine volleyball reclaims conference title, reaches third round of NCAA Tournament

Hana Hou: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane retains title in Bellator’s return to Hawaii

Mililani’s Angela and Christian Lee become MMA’s first brother-sister world champs

Maui sluggers make island’s first appearance in Little League World Series