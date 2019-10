Sophomore forward Kayla Ryan made the most of her first start in 2019-20 season as she netted two goals in the Big West Conference opener for the University of Hawai'i soccer team for a 2-1 overtime win against visiting CSUN.

"We've been telling the team before tonight that we're 0-0 now," said head coach Michele Nagamine. "Everything we've gone through these last few weeks has made us better, but it's in the past. Tonight it felt like we turned the tide in our favor, and we want to ride this momentum."