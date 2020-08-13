Watch: Official trailer released for Tua Tagovailoa documentary series that premieres in September on KHON2

FOX Sports Films debuted the trailer for “TUA,” the newest documentary in its Sports Emmy®-NominatedMAGNIFYseries, premiering Sunday, Sept. 6 at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.

“I’m excited about this film for a variety of reasons, but mainly because it represents the deep love and appreciation that I have for my culture, my faith and, more importantly, my family,” said Tua Tagovailoa. “I am extremely proud of this project and the efforts it took to get here. I look forward to sharing it with everyone.”

“TUA” delivers an exclusive look at the past year of former University of Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, as he works to overcome a career-threatening injury ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. The film explores the star lefty’s journey from childhood prophecy to the biggest stage in football and includes interviews with his parents and other influential figures in his life including Alabama coach Nick Saban.

An exclusive, complementary eight-episode digital series, “Tua Talks” launches on the new FOX Sports app on Monday, Aug. 24.

“Tua is a beloved young star with an incredible story,” said Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President of Content, FOX Sports. “We like to say, ‘FOX is Football’, and since it’s in our DNA, that means providing the deepest insight into the sport both on and off the field. The film’s level of access and pure emotion provides a new level of appreciation for Tua’s journey.”

“TUA” is directed by Mitchell Hooper of Malka Media. Its executive producers are Scotty McKnight, executive at Goat Farm Media, Louis Krubich, founder & CEO of Malka Media and Ryan Williams, partner at Athletes First. Nick Brown of Malka Media serves as a producer.

Additionally, FOX Sports Supports is partnering with Good Sports’ “Restore Play” initiative, focused on youth’s return to sports as communities face COVID-19. The organizations’ $111,111 donation of brand-new play equipment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Miami is a nod to Tua’s new jersey number 1.

FOX Sports Films’ MAGNIFY series launched in November 2017 and brings a deep focus to untold sports stories that spark cultural conversation. “TUA” is the seventh MAGNIFY film, following “89 Blocks,” “Shot in the Dark,” “Nossa Chape,” “They Fight,” “Q Ball” and “The Great Brady Heist.” The series has garnered four Sports Emmy Award nominations for “Outstanding Long Sports Documentary” (“Shot in the Dark,” “89 Blocks,” “Q Ball”) and Outstanding Musical Direction (“Q Ball”).

