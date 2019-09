University of Hawai'i women's volleyball player Skyler Williams collected her first Big West Women's Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week honor after being named the Most Valuable Player of the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational on Sunday.

The 6-foot-1 middle blocker put down 32 kills while hitting .481 over three matches with 12 total blocks to help the Rainbow Wahine topple Army, Sacramento State and Denver as UH improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2004.