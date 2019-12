Welcome to another episode ‘Bows Football Final. KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello and former Hawaii player and coach Rich Miano discuss the Rainbow Warriors’ loss to Boise State immediately following the Mountain West championship game.

Field-side, the guys talked about the decision to keep quarterback Chevan Cordeiro on the bench, UH’s red-zone struggles, and what the younger ‘Bows gained from this season’s experiences.