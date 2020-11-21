Washington State’s football game against Stanford canceled

PULLMAN, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Jayden de Laura #4 of the Washington State Cougars looks to pass against Bennett Williams #15 of the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Martin Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Pullman, Washington. Oregon defeats Washington State 43-29. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun says the school has nine football players in COVID-19 protocols and four players had to be put into the protocol Friday morning leading to the cancellation of the Cougars’ game at Stanford.

Chun said as of last weekend, the Cougars had zero players in their COVID protocols and the first positive test came early in the week. The four positives Friday morning kept the Cougars from reaching the Pac-12 mandate of 53 scholarship players available.

Official statement from #Pac12, so you #GoCougs fans on the islands have to wait a week #CFBHawaii https://t.co/rL4P2j1WJh — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) November 20, 2020

Chun said it was too early to know whether next Friday’s Apple Cup against rival Washington will be played as scheduled. He said figuring out the situation around the Apple Cup would begin Sunday.

“We’re going to get through tomorrow as planned and come Sunday we’ll start making our daily assessments about where our roster is at and where we’re at with everything related to trying to field a team on Friday,” Chun said.

WSU was going to be without Saint Louis graduate, Jayden de Laura, after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to a The Spokesman-Review report late Friday evening.

According to @TheoLawson_SR, Former #SaintLouis QB Jayden de Laura will miss this week’s game against Stanford due to testing positive for COVID-19. Next week is also in doubt. #CFBHawaii https://t.co/vU8EP46CkX — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) November 20, 2020

It is unclear how much time de Laura will miss, but he could miss the Cougars annual rivalry game against Washington on Nov. 27 if he is placed in a 14-day quarantine.

Sports information director Bill Stevens declined to comment on the report Friday.

Redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper and redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz are listed as backups to de Laura on the team’s depth chart. Neither has ever taken a snap in a game for the Cougars (1-1).

de Laura has thrown for four touchdowns and one interception and rushing for another touchdown in two starts this year. He is the first true freshman to start a season opener in program history.