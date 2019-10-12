Washington Nationals edge out St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in Game 1 of NLCS

The Washington Nationals didn’t need catcher Kurt Suzuki to take Game 1 over the St. Louis Cardinals this afternoon, winning Game 1 of the NLCS 2-0.

While the Wailuku native didn’t play in Game 1 despite being medically cleared to play after passing concussion protocol, his team was able to shut down the Cardinals on offense thanks to an impressive performance on the mound from starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez.

Sanchez threw 7.2 innings, surrendering just one hit in the eighth inning that broke up his no-hitter bid. He struck out five batters on the night while walking one.

Aníbal Sánchez faced 27 batters through 7.2 IP:



K 🦋

Groundout

Flyout

Flyout

Flyout

Groundout

Flyout

K 🦋

K 🦋

Flyout

Walk

Flyout

Popout

Groundout

K 🦋

Flyout

K 🦋

hIt By PiTcH

Groundout

Flyout

Popout

Flyout

HBP

Groundout

Lineout

Flyout

That one batter Sanchez walked turned out to be former Rainbow Warrior and Hilo native Kolten Wong, who went 0-of-3 batting but managed to steal a base on the otherwise unflappable Sanchez.

The Cardinals and Nationals will go at it again in Game 2 of the NLCS tomorrow at 10:08 a.m. HST.