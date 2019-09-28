Warriors start Mountain West play versus Nevada on Saturday

The Rainbow Warrior football team won’t play a game at home for another month. They set out on the road this week to play Nevada on Saturday. Then they have a bye, and then they visit Boise State before coming back to Hawaii.

Tomorrow’s game in Reno is the start of conference play for both the Wolfpack and the Warriors. Each team is 3-1 to begin their 2019 campaign, and both know Saturday starts the quest for a Mountain West championship.

“It’s a little bit naive to think that these guys don’t think about starting conferences play a little differently,” said Rainbow Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich. “They know it’s important to start off on a positive note. They know it’s important. If the goal is really a Mountain West championship – more than just saying it – we have to win games in conference on the road.”

“We’re going into conference and we’re prepared and ready and we’re going to keep on the throttle like we have the past four games and not change anything,” said Rainbow Warriors junior quarterback Cole McDonald. “Just keep doing us and playing some ball.”

“Just basically come in, focus on it like it’s any other game,” said Rainbow Warriors senior wide receiver Cedric Byrd. “Just keep doing us, really.”

Saturday will be Rolovich’s fourth game versus Nevada since leaving his offensive coordinator job there for the head coaching one at UH.

Kickoff is at 4:30pm Hawaii time and can be seen on ESPN2.