Warriors start fall camp, inspired by fallen teammate

Rainbow Warrior training camp is underway. Bright and early on Friday morning, the University of Hawaii football team took the field all together for the first time

The season opener against Arizona at Aloha Stadium seems far away with just one practice in the books, but it will be here before we know it.

The ‘Bows want to build on 2018’s 8-6 record that ended in a Hawaii Bowl loss here at home.

UH had two of it’s best players drafted into the NFL this off-season, in Jahlani Tavai and John Ursua… over the next few weeks of camp we’ll see the new potential stars on the field.

The 2019 season will be Nick Rolovich’s fourth as the Warriors head coach.

“We got a lot of work to do,” Rolovich said after practice number one. “We got to get in playing shape. They gave us a lot today. We’ll see more when we get to the film. We didn’t do a lot of competition stuff today. It was more teaching today and getting the young guys up to par. I think the assistant coaches have really taken ownership of their groups, academically, and just getting their guys in a great mindset for training camp.”

The Rainbow Warriors players have extra motivation entering this season. Their teammate, junior linebacker Scheyenne Sanitoa passed away on July fourth. UH is carrying his legacy into the 2019 season.

“He’s with us,” said senior defensive back Roe Farris. “He’s in our hearts. He’s going to be with us all season. It’ll be good motivation going into each game.”

“You talk about ‘LLSS41’. And a lot of people think about ‘Long Live Schey,’ said redshirt junior quarterback Cole McDonald. “But for us and for me personally it’s about ‘Live Like Schey’. Just what he represents and the football player that he was, it speaks books about the character that he had. Being a team that can represent him, I want nothing more than to put on a good show for him, ball out for him, just like everybody else on the team and in Hawaii.”

Training camp is open for the public to watch for free.

Schedule:

Friday, July 26 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, July 27 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, July 28 OFF

Monday, July 29 8:00 a.m.

Tuesday, July 30 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1 8:00 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 8:00 a.m.