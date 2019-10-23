Warriors regroup following Air Force defeat, move on to New Mexico

The Rainbow Warrior football team returned to the practice field this morning for the first time since a 30-point home loss to Air Force.

As Hawaii looks to bounce back against New Mexico this Saturday on the road, the Warriors are regrouping after suffering two-straight losses. Still very much in contention for the West Division title in the Mountain West Conference, the players had an internal meeting this morning to get on the right track.

“We all regrouped, we had a little players meeting, we all got together. It was a tough loss, so we knew we had to come back strong this week and stay together,” said defensive back Khory Bethlehem. “We are all we got, so I feel like we bounced back, we had a solid practice, and we just got to take it one day at a time and come to work every day.

Following the dismissal of receiver Melquise Stovall yesterday, the team has a “next man up” where everyone is held accountable for their play.

“Yeah, we got whooped, Air Force deserves credit but we have to move on. I think we flushed it, there’s still a lot of football to play,” said head coach Nick Rolovich. “Nobody hurts more than these players losing the last two and in the way we did it also, but I got no complaints about their effort and their desire to get better.”

Quarterback Cole McDonald echoed his coach’s sentiments.

“What do we want to accomplish? We still have a season left to play, a couple of games left,” McDonald said. “What do you want to accomplish in those next couple of games? Put the past behind us and move forward and our leave our mark as the 2019 football team, so that’s what we talked about.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 10 a.m. HST.