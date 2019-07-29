Warriors linebacker Matautia motivated to make good on mission to bring Hawai’i back to championship glory

After back-to-back morning workouts to open training camp, the University of Hawaii football team enjoyed a Sunday off as the Rainbow Warriors are now just 27-days away from kickoff to the 2019 season.

A total of 18 players on the UH roster started six games or more last year, and a total of 23 donning green-and-white having starting experience, which can easily be attributed to the fast paced and productive practices over the weekend.

One of the rare four year starters on the team is linebacker Solomon Matautia. The Campbell graduate and former multiple Cover2 Award finalist breaks into a hopeful banner year just a tackle shy of 200 for his career.

“This is my fifth fall camp, and I can’t believe it. It’s overwhelming, the feeling, I’m just excited to get going,” Matautia told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“I was thinking about that a lot during the off-season, so I took a lot of time just really throwing myself into team bonding events, and just really cherishing the moments that I spend with the boys, because you’re never going to have things like that, or the camaraderie, and things like that, so I just really threw myself into things like that,” added Matautia.

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off of an 8-6 season in 2018, having reached the Hawaii Bowl for the second time in three seasons, leading to high expectations for the upcoming season, which Matautia admits carries those same feelings for the campaign.

“When I first came here, my main thing, I don’t know if you remember, I remember doing an interview with Sam (Spangler) and I just wanted to be a part of the group that made Hawaii great again, so I feel like we’re not quite there but we made some good steps and I feel like if we can get the younger guys to keep building on top of what we’ve done we’ll be great.”

When asked how much of the motivation is to make due on that promises he made to himself five years ago to win a conference title at UH, the linebacker made it very clear.

“That’s the main goal. That’s all that we’ve been working for. We had a good year last year but I think we got some tough opponents and that will make it hard for us but it will be good.”

The ‘Bows return to practice on Monday morning at 8:00am at Cooke Field. The Warriors have six practices remaining that are open to the public, for a look at the schedule, click here.

The Rainbow Warriors will open their season on August 24, against Arizona at Aloha Stadium.