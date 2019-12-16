Warriors’ Eddie Stansberry named Big West Player of the Week

IRVINE, Calif. – Eddie Stansberry was named the Big West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after another three-point barrage for the Rainbow Warriors. It is the second time in the last month that Stansberry has picked up the honor.



The 6-3 guard from San Francisco, Calif., led five Rainbow Warriors in double-digits with 23 points in a dominating 94-73 win over Samford. It marked the seventh time in 10 games this year that Stansberry has eclipsed 20 points. He also added five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in leading UH to its highest point total in more than two years.



Stansberry hit five three-pointers in the win as UH buried 13 three-pointers as a team, just one short of the school record. The senior took 16 three-point attempts in all, setting a new UH record previously held by Zane Johnson (15 at UC Davis in 2011). Stansberry, who has drilled 12 three-pointers in his last two games, currently ranks fourth in the country with 3.8 three-pointers made per game.



Stansberry and the Rainbow Warriors will be back in action next week when they host the 11th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. UH opens the tournament against former WAC rival UTEP on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m.