Warriors’ Byrd and Ward on Biletnikoff Award watch list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – University of Hawai’i receivers Cedric Byrd II and JoJo Ward were named to the 2019 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List as announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc. The award annually recognizes the nation’s outstanding receiver regardless of position.



Byrd II, a senior from Los Angeles, Calif., was a mid-year addition to the watch list last season. In his rookie season, he finished second on the team in receiving yards (970), receptions (79), and touchdowns (9). Byrd II had the most-ever receiving yards in his debut with 181 yards against Colorado State. He found the end zone in seven games with two multiple-touchdown games.



Ward, a senior from Waco, Texas, tied for second on the team with nine receiving touchdowns and was third in receiving yards (865). He led the team in yards per catch (17.0) and accrued 15 receptions of 20+ yards. Ward also had a game-winning touchdown against Wyoming and two fourth-quarter scores in UH’s come-from-behind win over UNLV.



Last season, receiver John Ursua was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, becoming UH’s first semifinalist since Greg Salas in the 2010 and the fourth overall along with Chad Owens (2004) and Ashley Lelie (2001).



Three finalists will be selected on November 25 while the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 12 on The Home Depot College Football Awards presented by Gildan on ESPN. For complete details and updates throughout the season, as well as a fan vote and discussion board, visit BiletnikoffAward.com.