Warrior volleyball’s Josh Walker selected as AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year

University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball assistant coach Josh Walker was named the 2019 AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Walker, a former Rainbow Warrior standout and AVCA All-American as a player, completed his fourth season on head coach Charlie Wade’s staff in 2019. He is the first UH assistant coach to win the award since it debuted in 2010.

The Virginia Beach, Va., native helped lead the Rainbow Warriors to a national runner-up finish and a program-best 28 victories, which included a record 25-match win streak. UH also captured its first conference title and set an NCAA-record with a 74-set win streak.