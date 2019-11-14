Warrior volleyball announces three members of the 2020 recruiting class

University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team secured commitments from three prep standouts during National Signing Day, including one of the state’s top prospects in Makua Marumoto of Hawai’i Baptist Academy. The other two are considered among the best setters in the class of 2020 – Austin Buchanan of Moscow, Idaho and Jack Walmer of Manhattan Beach, Calif.



“I’m very excited about the quality of volleyball players in this class,” head coach Charlie Wade said. “Regardless of their position, they’ve shown they know how to compete and find ways to help their teams win. We’re looking forward to watching them finish up their prep careers and getting them on campus next year.”



Marumoto, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter, helped lead Saint Francis High School to a Division II state championship in 2019. Following the closure of the school, he transferred to Hawai’i Baptist Academy where he will play his senior season. In last year’s state tournament, he averaged 4.00 kills per set and was named to the all-tournament team.





Buchanan, whose mother is longtime University of Idaho women’s volleyball head coach Debbie Buchanan, attends Monte Vista High School in California. The 6-foot-8 setter is among the top setters in the class and was invited to the prestigious USA Volleyball holiday camp, which is made up of the nation’s top prospects. Buchanan picked UH over UCLA, USC, Stanford and Pepperdine.



Walmer was a VolleyballMag.com first-team All-American last season out of Mira Costa High School in California. The 6-foot-3 setter was the Area Player of the Year and helped Mira Costa to the CIF Southern Section and Southern California Regional finals. Walmer is also an accomplished beach volleyball player, like his father Tim who was a longtime pro in the AVP.





2020 Signing Class

Austin Buchanan S 6-8 Fr. Moscow, Idaho (Monte Vista HS [CA])

Makua Marumoto OH 6-4 Fr. Honolulu, O’ahu (Hawai’i Baptist Academy)

Jack Walmer S 6-3 Fr. Manhattan Beach, Calif. (Mira Costa HS)



Signing Class Bios

Austin Buchanan (6-8, Setter, Moscow, Idaho / Monte Vista HS [Calif.])

One of the top prospects at setter in the Class of 2020…attends Monte Vista High School in Danville, Calif…named to the all-East Bay Athletic League in 2019…received the school’s Coaches Award in 2019…invited to USA Volleyball’s Boys holiday camp…member of Northern California’s High Performance teams multiple times…mother is longtime University of Idaho volleyball coach Debbie Buchanan…picked UH over UCLA, USC, and Pepperdine…played club volleyball for NCVC and PacRim, and currently plays Bay to Bay VC





Makua Marumoto (6-4 OH, Honolulu, O’ahu / Hawai’i Baptist Academy)

Honolulu Star-Advertiser all-state honorable mention and all-Interscholastic League of Honolulu first team in 2019…attended Saint Francis School until senior year and transferred to Hawai’i Baptist Academy…helped Saint Francis to the 2019 HHSAA Division II state title…had 44 kills (4.0 avg.) in the tournament and was named to the all-tournament team…also played basketball for the Saints…plays club volleyball for Spike & Serve for both indoor and beach…helped team to a national title in 2018…aspires to major in business.



Jack Walmer (6-3, Setter, Manhattan Beach, Calif. / Mira Costa HS)

VolleyballMag.com Boys High School All-America first team…co-Bay League Most Valuable Player, first team all-CIF-Southern Section Division I, and the Daily Breeze All-Area Player of the Year for Mira Costa High School in 2019… helped the Mustangs finish tied for the Bay League title and advance to both the CIF Southern Section and Southern California Regional finals…also plays beach volleyball and he and his partner teamed to win the AAU Southern Pacific Interscholastic League championship last month…has a AAA rating and was a Cal Cup champion for 18U…plays club volleyball for Manhattan Beach Surf VC…interested in majoring in business or kinesiology…father Tim was a longtime professional beach volleyball player in the AVP.