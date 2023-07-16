Preston Taumua, Hawaii’s top-ranked high school football prospect from Waipahu, has announced his commitment to play collegiate football at the University of Nebraska.

The announcement from the class of 2024 offensive lineman came during a commitment celebration held at The Republik Nightclub in Honolulu on Sunday. Taumua had also been considering Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, and Oregon.

Taumua, a four-star recruit, previously attended Aiea High School before transferring to Waipahu for his senior year. He currently ranks No. 207 overall in the 247Sports rankings, is considered the top prospect in Hawaii, and is the No. 11 rated interior offensive lineman nationwide according to 247Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Taumua has already been invited to the Polynesian Bowl High School Football All-Star game, an event held in Hawaii and broadcast on the NFL Network.