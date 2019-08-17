Waipahu’s Alfred Failauga breaks Hawaii HS football rushing record

Alfred Failauga is Hawaii’s new rushing king. On Friday night, the Waipahu High School running back broke Vavae Malepeai’s career rushing record.

Failauga eclipsed Malepeai’s 4549 mark in the 1st quarter of the Marauders game against Leilehua.

Nothing like giving yourself a birthday present. According to his instagram, it was Failauga’s 18th birthday on Friday!

A senior, Failauga made huge progress toward breaking the record last week against Castle when he ran for a career-high 342 yards.

Malepeai is a Mililani High School graduate, and currently a redshirt-junior on the University of Southern California football team.

