Waipahu and Waimea won the HHSAA Division I and II football titles on Saturday at Mililani.

In the Division II title game, Waimea edged Kamehameha-Maui 31-28. The Menehunes never threw the ball, rushing the ball 46 times for 273 yards as a team to repeat as D-II state champions.

In the Division I game, Waipahu routed Konawaena 53-28.

The Division I game between Konawaena and Waipahu was a rematch of the 2022 HHSAA D-I title game won by Konawaena.

Kahuku won the top-tier HHSAA Open Division championship game on Friday night over Mililani.