The Hawaii state football tournament got underway on Friday with a pair of first round Division I games.

Aiea pulled off a 30-10 upset at Lahainaluna, ending a streak of five straight HHSAA championship game appearances for the Lunas. Na Alii advances to face No. 2 seed Konawaena in next week’s semifinals.

In the other first rounder, Waipahu rallied past Kapaa in stunning fashion in a 49-41 victory at home.

Despite trailing 35-13 to the defending Division II state champions, the Marauders scored 36 unanswered points in a run that spanned from the end of the second to the beginning of the fourth quarter. Kapaa scored a late touchdown for the game’s final score.

Waipahu advances to face top-seeded ‘Iolani, the defending Division I champion.

State tournament action continues on Saturday with a pair of Division II games, as Kaiser visits Waimea while Pac-Five makes the trek to Nanakuli. Stay with KHON2 on-air and online for updates.