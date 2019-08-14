Waianae’s Salmon makes UFC return in October

Boston Salmon is set to make his return to the UFC OCtagon.

The Waianae native will face Randy Costa in a bantamweight bout on October 18th at TD Garden in Boston.

Salmon, 28, lost his UFC debut back in April to Khalid Taha by TKO. Salmon was the first fighter in the history of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series to earn a UFC contract back in Season 1.

UFC on ESPN 6 also features Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Wediman in a light heavyweight showdown along with Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson at 115 pounds.