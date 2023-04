Waianae’s Max Holloway was victorious at UFC on ESPN 44, defeating Arnold Allen by unanimous decision.

The judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, 48-47 in favor of Holloway.

Holloway improves to 24-7 overall, while Allen drops to 19-2.

The UFC featherweight contender bout between Holloway and Allen was the main event of UFC on ESPN 44 in Kansas City, Mo.

