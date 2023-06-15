Max Holloway’s next fight will be against a fellow MMA legend.

The Waianae native will face Chan Sung Jung, also known as “The Korean Zombie,” in an Aug. 26 UFC Fight Night headliner in Singapore.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Holloway is currently 24-7 following a win over Arnold Allen on April 15.

Jung’s most recent fight was for the UFC featherweight title in a loss to current champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 on April 9, 2022. He has not fought since.

The fight is expected to take place at featherweight. Jung is currently the No. 7 contender, while Holloway is ranked second.