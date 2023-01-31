Max Holloway is ready to get back in the octagon.

The Waianae native and former UFC featherweight champion will face No. 4 featherweight contender Arnold Allen on April 15 at UFC Fight Night 222 at a location yet to be determined.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Despite losing his most recent fight to Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight title on July 2, 2022, Holloway (23-7, 19-7 UFC) is still the top-ranked UFC featherweight contender.

Allen, who hails from England, is 19-1 in his MMA career, including a perfect 10-0 in the UFC. Overall, he has won his last 12 fights.

It is believed that a win over Holloway would put Allen in prime position to fight for the featherweight belt next.

Allen recently revealed that he was offered the UFC 286 co-main event on March 18 in London against Holloway but was not able to take the fight due to a rib injury.