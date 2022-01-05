Waianae’s Max Holloway to face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 272 for featherweight belt

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski have a date set for their trilogy fight.
Two of the UFC’s top featherweight fighters will square off for the belt at UFC 272 on March 5 in Las Vegas, per a report by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.
Volkanovski is 2-0 against Holloway, including a controversial split decision victory over the Waianae native at UFC 251 on July 11, 2020.
Volkanovski is 23-1 in his professional MMA career, including 10-0 in the UFC. He most recently fought against Brian Ortega on Sept. 25, defending the featherweight belt with a unanimous decision.
Holloway is currently 23-6 and won both of his fights in 2021, with unanimous decision victories over Calvin Kattar in January and Yair Rodriguez in November.