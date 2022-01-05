Waianae’s Max Holloway to face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 272 for featherweight belt

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 10: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Alexander Volkanovski of Australia and Max Holloway face off during the UFC 251 official weigh-in inside Flash Forum at UFC Fight Island on July 10, 2020 on Yas Island Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski have a date set for their trilogy fight.

Two of the UFC’s top featherweight fighters will square off for the belt at UFC 272 on March 5 in Las Vegas, per a report by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Volkanovski is 2-0 against Holloway, including a controversial split decision victory over the Waianae native at UFC 251 on July 11, 2020.

Volkanovski is 23-1 in his professional MMA career, including 10-0 in the UFC. He most recently fought against Brian Ortega on Sept. 25, defending the featherweight belt with a unanimous decision.

Holloway is currently 23-6 and won both of his fights in 2021, with unanimous decision victories over Calvin Kattar in January and Yair Rodriguez in November.