Waianae’s Max Holloway added to his career highlight reel with a knockout victory over Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Night 225 in Singapore on Saturday.

Holloway improves to 25-7 overall, while Jung drops to 17-8, likely retiring.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Both featherweight fighters landed heavy shots on each other in the first round, with Holloway gaining an edge in the scorecards.

Holloway dropped Jung early in the second and thought he had a knockout but Jung survived the round after Holloway tried to earn the victory with a choke.

After Jung started throwing a flurry of punches to begin the third, Holloway got the knockout with a counter right hook just 23 seconds into the round.

The win is Holloway’s first finish since defending the UFC featherweight belt against Brian Ortega on Dec. 8, 2018, which was ruled a technical knockout after four rounds.

“The only thing on my mind right now is Lahaina, Maui,” Holloway said in his octagon interview. “This one’s for you guys.”