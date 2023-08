Max Holloway made weight ahead of his UFC Singapore bout against Chan Sung Jung, marking the main event between the two official.

For the featherweight bout, both fighters weighed within the non-championship limit of 146 pounds.

Holloway (24-7) and Jung (17-7) both weighed in at 146 lbs.

An emotional Max Holloway revealed that his #UFCSingapore walkout song will be in dedication of Lahaina, will wear red for the first time in his career as sign of solidarity w/ the people of the historic town affected by #MauiWildFires https://t.co/5bSVuxu25F @BlessedMMA #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/3Db6mKhv6O — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 24, 2023

Holloway is a massive betting favorite at -850 odds, according to the UFC.

The main card of UFC Singapore begins at 2 a.m. HST on ESPN+.