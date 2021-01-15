Waianae’s Max Holloway makes weight ahead of Fight Island bout against Calvin Kattar

Max Holloway’s featherweight bout against Calvin Kattar is officially on after both fighters made weight at 146 pounds.

The featherweight bout between Holloway (21-6) and Kattar (22-4) will headline the UFC’s first event on ABC. The card starts at 10 a.m. HST on Saturday.

Kahuku’s Punahele Soriano (7-0) kicks off the main card in a middleweight bout against Dusko Todorovic (10-0). Soriano and Todorovic both met the 186 pound requirement.

