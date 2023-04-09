With UFC 287 now complete, all eyes in the mixed martial arts world turn to Waianae’s Max Holloway and his upcoming bout against England’s Arnold Allen at UFC on ESPN 44 in Kansas City, Mo.

The last time Holloway was in the octagon, he lost a decisive unanimous decision to Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight belt at UFC 276. When Holloway takes the octagon at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday, 287 days will have passed since his loss to Volkanovski. A lot of doubt has surrounded Holloway since then, but Saturday was serve as an opportunity to show he’s still got it.

“I’d say at the end of the day, it’s not like any other sport,” Holloway told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “MLB, basketball, whatever sport you can think of, football, these guys play in a matter of days.

“Take for instance, if I play basketball. I can go out there, go 0-for-12, just have a terrible game. Three of four days later, I’m back out there. I have the chance to go get that 25 point game, that triple-double and just make everybody forget about the last one. Our sport is super tough, man. You can’t fight every week or whatever. You don’t have that quick turnaround to make people forget about the last one but I can’t wait to get done.”

In Allen (19-1), Holloway faces an opponent who has won 12 straight fights overall, including all 10 of his UFC bouts. A win for Allen would clearly put him next in line to fight for the title.

“I’m super excited. Arnold Allen, not much younger than me,” the 31-year-old Holloway said of his 29-year old opponent. “I mean, a lot of people like to think I’m super old just because they’ve been watching me since I was 20, but he’s a great talent, great guy, talented guy, super agile, super electric. I can’t wait. I can’t wait to see. He got a lot of a lot of hype behind him. It’s only more fun for me.”

Holloway has lost three title fights to Volkanovski, but in between his second and third loss, he put together two of his best career performances in wins over Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez. Since then, Rodriguez leapfrogged Holloway in the featherweight rankings after winning the interim title over Josh Emmett in February. Holloway is now No. 2 in the UFC featherweight rankings.

“The motto for this fight for me is ‘Still here. Still here.’ We got a got a guy that’s above me holding an interim belt that not so long ago we fought and beat. We just live in a wild time,” Holloway said. “It’s just I control what I can control.”

Although Holloway’s next step in the UFC remains a mystery regardless of how his bout against Allen unfolds, he refuses to look beyond April 15. All he’s focused on is giving the ESPN audience a show.

Said Holloway: “I mean, the last time I got to fight on cable TV for everybody, it was just something amazing happened, you know?

“So we’re here live on ESPN, not ESPN+, not the app, ESPN, the TV. It’s going to be on every bar, going to be everywhere on people’s television. People will be turning to the channel and hopefully they stop and it’s going to be something amazing. We’ve got some tricks up our sleeves and I can’t wait to show out. I owe it to not only my family, my coach’s family, the people of Hawaii, my fans, and everybody to give it all I got when I go out there every time and leave it out there. Leave it out there and show them what they’re supporting and try to make them proud.”