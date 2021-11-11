Waianae’s Max Holloway gears up for next bout at UFC Fight Night 197 against Yair Rodriguez in Las Vegas on Saturday

The time has come for another UFC bout featuring Waianae native Max Holloway, who has been arguably one of the most entertaining fighters in mixed martial arts since turning professional over a decade ago.

Holloway, the UFC’s top-ranked featherweight contender, will face No. 3 contender Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 197 at the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The main card, which begins at 11 a.m. HST on ESPN+, will pit the 22-6 Holloway against the 13-2 Rodriguez. Holloway most recently fought on Jan. 16 against Calvin Kattar and was lauded for a striking master class en route to a dominant 50-43, 50-43, 50-42 victory.

Rodriguez has not fought since a unanimous decision victory over Jeremy Stephens on Oct. 18, 2019.

Holloway and Rodriguez were originally slated to fight on July 17, but Holloway withdrew due to an undisclosed injury.

Both fighters are 29 years old and a victory for either would pave the way for a title fight against current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.